Savarkar Ideology Sparks Clash in Maharashtra's Civic Poll Campaign

Maharashtra's political landscape is charged as BJP expects allies to honor Hindutva ideologue Savarkar, causing friction with the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's NCP, which remains committed to Ambedkarite principles.

The ideological dispute unfolds amid the Pune municipal elections, intensifying tensions within the Mahayuti alliance. Both parties exchange barbs over civic administration, corruption, and ideological leadership.

Ajit Pawar criticizes the local BJP's dominance and accuses them of corruption in civic projects. Meanwhile, the BJP maintains its stand on Savarkar's ideology, insisting on respect from coalition partners in the run-up to the high-stakes municipal polls.