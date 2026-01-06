CBI Summons TVK Leader Vijay in Karur Stampede Investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a summons to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay for questioning on January 12. The summons is part of an ongoing investigation into the tragic Karur stampede case.

According to officials, the CBI has already questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The agency's next step is to call upon Vijay, after which it may decide whether to file a charge sheet in the case.

The CBI took over this high-profile investigation from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a Supreme Court order. This development comes as the agency continues to gather evidence related to the stampede, which occurred during a political meeting led by Vijay on September 27 in Karur, Tamil Nadu, claiming the lives of 41 people and injuring more than 60 others.

(With inputs from agencies.)