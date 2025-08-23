Farewell to a Communist Stalwart: Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy Remembered

Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, a prominent leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI), has passed away at the age of 83, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy confirmed. The revered leader's last rites will be conducted with full state honors on the directive of the Chief Minister.

Reddy, the former General Secretary of CPI from 2012 to 2019 and a two-time Lok Sabha member, died from age-related health issues at a private hospital in Telangana. Many political figures, including cabinet ministers and prominent leaders across party lines, expressed their condolences.

Hailing from Mahabubnagar, Telangana, Sudhakar Reddy made substantial contributions to Leftist politics at both state and national levels. His legacy and the role he played in several social struggles will be honored and remembered by many, including Andhra Pradesh leaders Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who paid tributes.

