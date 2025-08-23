Akhilesh Yadav Accuses 'Scam Trio' of Election Manipulation

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has leveled serious allegations against what he dubs the 'scam trio'—the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Election Commission, and government officials—for alleged collusion to influence electoral outcomes.

Using social media as his platform, Yadav accused this trio of undermining democratic processes and causing irreparable harm to the nation's present and future.

In his campaign to rally support, Yadav also shared a song video advocating for backward, Dalit, and minority communities to rise against what he perceives as political manipulation.

