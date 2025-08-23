Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses 'Scam Trio' of Election Manipulation

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleges that the Bharatiya Janata Party, Election Commission, and government officials have colluded to manipulate election results. He criticized them publicly via social media, claiming they are destroying the country's current and future prospects and rallying support from backward, Dalit, and minority communities.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-08-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 17:46 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has leveled serious allegations against what he dubs the 'scam trio'—the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Election Commission, and government officials—for alleged collusion to influence electoral outcomes.

Using social media as his platform, Yadav accused this trio of undermining democratic processes and causing irreparable harm to the nation's present and future.

In his campaign to rally support, Yadav also shared a song video advocating for backward, Dalit, and minority communities to rise against what he perceives as political manipulation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

