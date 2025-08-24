Left Menu

Diplomacy Revived: Pakistan's Strategic Engagement in Bangladesh

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar traveled to Dhaka and held discussions with political leaders to strengthen bilateral ties. Meetings focused on reviving SAARC and addressing historical issues like the 1971 genocide. Dar emphasized collaboration for peace and prosperity in the region, marking a milestone in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 24-08-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 10:05 IST
  • Bangladesh

In a significant diplomatic initiative, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited Dhaka to engage with leaders of various political factions, aiming to revitalize bilateral relations. The visit included interactions with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and those from Jamaat-e-Islami and student-led National Citizen Party (NCP).

Discussions centered around deepening ties, with focus on reviving the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and ensuring fair elections in Bangladesh. Historical tensions, including the 1971 genocide, remained on the agenda, with Pakistani officials urged to address these unresolved issues to improve relations.

Dar's arrival in Dhaka, noted as the highest-level visit from Pakistan to Bangladesh since 2012, signals a new phase of engagement between the two countries. This visit came amid a backdrop of shifting alliances, with Bangladesh recalibrating its foreign relations after strained ties with India under the previous government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

