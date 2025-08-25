Trump's Military Escalation: National Guard Deployed with Firearms in Democratic Cities

In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump has directed certain National Guard units in Washington, D.C. to carry firearms, intensifying his military intervention in the capital. This decision has been met with criticism from Democratic leaders who see it as an overreach of federal power.

According to a Defense Department official, some National Guard units have been equipped with handguns and rifles for specific missions, operating under strict guidelines on the use of force. An Associated Press photographer confirmed sightings of armed guards outside Union Station in Washington, D.C.

Trump has threatened to extend this military presence to other Democratic-led cities such as Baltimore, Chicago, and New York. This has sparked a political spat with Maryland Governor Wes Moore, who criticized Trump's approach while highlighting positive trends in Baltimore's violent crime rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)