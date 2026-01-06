Left Menu

Gang Leader Ameran Zeb Khan's Plot to Reduce Sentence Through Firearms Conspiracy Falls Apart

Gang leader Ameran Zeb Khan had his sentence extended after conspiring to acquire firearms from prison, aiming to deceive authorities into reducing his jail term. The NCA dismantled his plot involving relatives and outside collaborators, resulting in additional convictions for all parties involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:53 IST
Gang Leader Ameran Zeb Khan's Plot to Reduce Sentence Through Firearms Conspiracy Falls Apart
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ameran Zeb Khan, a notorious gang leader originally jailed for drug smuggling from Pakistan to the UK, faced an extended sentence as his firearms conspiracy was dismantled by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Khan and his accomplices, including his nephew Sarweeth Rehman, plotted from prison to acquire firearms, hoping to exchange intelligence for a reduced prison term under the UK's Serious Organised Crime and Police Act. The NCA thwarted the plan, leading to further jail sentences.

Khan and his network, including accomplices on the outside, changed their pleas to guilty for firearms offences. As a result, Khan and Rehman each received a six-year sentence extension, and other gang members faced additional years behind bars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moscow Backs Venezuela's New Leadership Amidst Turmoil

Moscow Backs Venezuela's New Leadership Amidst Turmoil

 Global
2
Inferno in Tengpora: Scrap Yard and Carpet Godown Ablaze

Inferno in Tengpora: Scrap Yard and Carpet Godown Ablaze

 India
3
JNU Campus Controversy: Anti-National Slogans Spark Outrage

JNU Campus Controversy: Anti-National Slogans Spark Outrage

 India
4
Adani's Swift Success: NCD Issue Fully Subscribed in Minutes

Adani's Swift Success: NCD Issue Fully Subscribed in Minutes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026