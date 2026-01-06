Gang Leader Ameran Zeb Khan's Plot to Reduce Sentence Through Firearms Conspiracy Falls Apart

Ameran Zeb Khan, a notorious gang leader originally jailed for drug smuggling from Pakistan to the UK, faced an extended sentence as his firearms conspiracy was dismantled by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Khan and his accomplices, including his nephew Sarweeth Rehman, plotted from prison to acquire firearms, hoping to exchange intelligence for a reduced prison term under the UK's Serious Organised Crime and Police Act. The NCA thwarted the plan, leading to further jail sentences.

Khan and his network, including accomplices on the outside, changed their pleas to guilty for firearms offences. As a result, Khan and Rehman each received a six-year sentence extension, and other gang members faced additional years behind bars.

