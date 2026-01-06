Gang Leader Ameran Zeb Khan's Plot to Reduce Sentence Through Firearms Conspiracy Falls Apart
Gang leader Ameran Zeb Khan had his sentence extended after conspiring to acquire firearms from prison, aiming to deceive authorities into reducing his jail term. The NCA dismantled his plot involving relatives and outside collaborators, resulting in additional convictions for all parties involved.
Ameran Zeb Khan, a notorious gang leader originally jailed for drug smuggling from Pakistan to the UK, faced an extended sentence as his firearms conspiracy was dismantled by the National Crime Agency (NCA).
Khan and his accomplices, including his nephew Sarweeth Rehman, plotted from prison to acquire firearms, hoping to exchange intelligence for a reduced prison term under the UK's Serious Organised Crime and Police Act. The NCA thwarted the plan, leading to further jail sentences.
Khan and his network, including accomplices on the outside, changed their pleas to guilty for firearms offences. As a result, Khan and Rehman each received a six-year sentence extension, and other gang members faced additional years behind bars.
