Left Menu

Arrest in Malegaon: Two Men Caught with Illegal Firearms

Two men were apprehended in Malegaon for possession of illegal firearms. The accused, Hidayat Sharif Sheikh and Abdul Malik Aqeel Ahmed, were found with country-made pistols and cartridges. A case was filed under the Arms Act, with Sheikh identified as a repeat offender with a criminal history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:40 IST
Arrest in Malegaon: Two Men Caught with Illegal Firearms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an operation on Sunday, police in Malegaon city, Nashik district, detained two individuals allegedly carrying illegal firearms. The suspects were found with country-made pistols and eight live cartridges, authorities confirmed.

The detained suspects, Hidayat Sharif Sheikh, 27, and Abdul Malik Aqeel Ahmed, 19, face charges under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act, 1959. Police stated they have lodged a case against the duo following the arrest.

Interestingly, one of the accused, Sheikh, known to police from Pune district, already has six previous cases registered against him, including charges of attempted murder, robbery, and assault. This arrest adds another chapter to his criminal record.

TRENDING

1
Bank of Baroda Sees Impressive Credit Growth in Q3 FY26

Bank of Baroda Sees Impressive Credit Growth in Q3 FY26

 India
2
Tragedy in Niger's Kasuwan-Daji: Gunmen Wreak Havoc in Villager Attack

Tragedy in Niger's Kasuwan-Daji: Gunmen Wreak Havoc in Villager Attack

 Nigeria
3
Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Civic Polls as Opposition Allegations Fly

Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Civic Polls as Opposition Allegations Fly

 India
4
Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Challenges and Prospects

Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Challenges and Prospects

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026