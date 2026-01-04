Arrest in Malegaon: Two Men Caught with Illegal Firearms
Two men were apprehended in Malegaon for possession of illegal firearms. The accused, Hidayat Sharif Sheikh and Abdul Malik Aqeel Ahmed, were found with country-made pistols and cartridges. A case was filed under the Arms Act, with Sheikh identified as a repeat offender with a criminal history.
In an operation on Sunday, police in Malegaon city, Nashik district, detained two individuals allegedly carrying illegal firearms. The suspects were found with country-made pistols and eight live cartridges, authorities confirmed.
The detained suspects, Hidayat Sharif Sheikh, 27, and Abdul Malik Aqeel Ahmed, 19, face charges under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act, 1959. Police stated they have lodged a case against the duo following the arrest.
Interestingly, one of the accused, Sheikh, known to police from Pune district, already has six previous cases registered against him, including charges of attempted murder, robbery, and assault. This arrest adds another chapter to his criminal record.
