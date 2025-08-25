Amit Satam Takes Charge as Mumbai BJP President Ahead of Crucial BMC Elections

Amid the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Andheri West, Amit Satam, has been appointed as the president of the party's Mumbai unit. This announcement, made on Monday, signifies a shift in leadership as Satam replaces Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar in this role.

The decision was confirmed by Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and outgoing president Ashish Shelar. During a press conference, CM Fadnavis expressed confidence in Satam's leadership, predicting that the BJP will achieve unprecedented success in the forthcoming elections. Fadnavis also criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a 'serial' liar.

This political development occurs against the backdrop of a reunited Thackeray duo—Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena—who have announced their joint participation in the BMC elections. Their previous public appearance together in July highlighted their unity, further rallying Marathi support for the upcoming electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)