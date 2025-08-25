Left Menu

Remembering Karendra Majhi: A Trailblazer for Tribal Rights

Former BJP MLA Karendra Majhi has passed away at a Bhubaneswar hospital due to kidney-related ailments. A respected leader from the Kutia Kondh tribe, he served as an MLA from the Baliguda constituency. Majhi was a pioneering figure, being the first postgraduate from his tribal community and a published author in the Kui language.

Updated: 25-08-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 11:37 IST
  • India

Former BJP MLA Karendra Majhi, known for his advocacy of tribal rights, passed away on Sunday night in a Bhubaneswar hospital. Majhi, who was 52, succumbed to kidney-related ailments.

Hailing from the Kandhamal district, Majhi served two terms in the Odisha Assembly representing the Baliguda constituency. As a member of the Kutia Kondh tribe, he made history as the community's first postgraduate and penned three books in the Kui language.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi conveyed profound condolences, emphasizing that Karendra Majhi's loss is a significant setback. Paying their respects, BJP state president Manmohan Samal and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the hospital. The late leader's remains were taken to the assembly and then to the BJP state office for tributes.

