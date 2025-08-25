Left Menu

Protests Spark Against Hydrocarbon Exploration in Tamil Nadu

Political parties and fishermen from Tamil Nadu's coastal regions protest against the hydrocarbon exploration project in Ramanathapuram district. The Tamil Nadu government responded to these protests by directing the withdrawal of environmental clearance for the project, citing threats to local livelihoods and environmental concerns.

Amidst mounting protests from political parties and local fishermen, the hydrocarbon exploration project slated for Ramanathapuram district has hit a roadblock. The movement against the project has garnered significant traction due to concerns over environmental impact and threats to the livelihood of coastal communities.

The Tamil Nadu State Environment Impact Assessment Authority has been instructed to rescind the environmental clearance granted to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. for drilling activities at 20 wells. Environmentalists and political leaders argue that the initiative could irreparably harm both local ecosystems and the fishing industry.

Union Petroleum Ministry's auction of hydrocarbon blocks had initially identified extensive reserves off Tamil Nadu's coast. However, widespread opposition led the ruling DMK and other parties to voice collective demands for the cancellation of the project, citing potential ecological disasters and socioeconomic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

