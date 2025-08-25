Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Triumph Over Terror

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserts that India’s Operation Sindoor compelled Pakistan into diplomatic talks, fearing an attack on their nuclear facilities. This military action followed a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. India targeted terrorist refuges, dismantling Pakistan’s air bases without attacking civilians or their army directly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:54 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Triumph Over Terror
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday stated that Pakistan was forced to the negotiating table after India launched Operation Sindoor, fearing an Indian advance on their nuclear installations. The operation came in retaliation to a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Chouhan emphasized India's targeted strikes aimed at dismantling terrorist refuges while sparing civilian and military bases initially, demonstrating strategic restraint. He dismissed claims of any foreign intervention in the de-escalation, underscoring India's self-reliant defense strategy.

He mentioned Pakistan's use of missiles and drones, juxtaposed with India's deployment of Brahmos, Agni, and Prithvi missiles, effectively neutralizing Pakistani air bases. Chouhan criticized claims made by foreign leaders like US President Donald Trump about mediating peace, affirming India's autonomous strength.

TRENDING

1
Nationality Law Revamp: Cambodia Tightens Grip Amidst Rising Nationalism

Nationality Law Revamp: Cambodia Tightens Grip Amidst Rising Nationalism

 Global
2
PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

 Global
3
Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

 India
4
Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025