Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Triumph Over Terror

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday stated that Pakistan was forced to the negotiating table after India launched Operation Sindoor, fearing an Indian advance on their nuclear installations. The operation came in retaliation to a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Chouhan emphasized India's targeted strikes aimed at dismantling terrorist refuges while sparing civilian and military bases initially, demonstrating strategic restraint. He dismissed claims of any foreign intervention in the de-escalation, underscoring India's self-reliant defense strategy.

He mentioned Pakistan's use of missiles and drones, juxtaposed with India's deployment of Brahmos, Agni, and Prithvi missiles, effectively neutralizing Pakistani air bases. Chouhan criticized claims made by foreign leaders like US President Donald Trump about mediating peace, affirming India's autonomous strength.