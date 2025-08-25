Left Menu

Tear Gas and Tensions: Protest Erupts Over Indonesia's Parliamentary Allowances

Indonesian students clashed with police in Jakarta, protesting parliament members' lavish allowances. They opposed the 50 million rupiah monthly housing benefit amid economic struggles. Demonstrators faced tear gas while hurling rocks and setting fires. With streets blocked, the confrontation grew tense. Concerns about corruption in government persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:40 IST
Tear Gas and Tensions: Protest Erupts Over Indonesia's Parliamentary Allowances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The Indonesian capital of Jakarta became a hotbed of protests as riot police clashed with stone-throwing students, enraged over extravagant allowances awarded to parliament members. The students were determined to reach Parliament to voice their dissent against lavish financial benefits granted to lawmakers.

The fury stemmed from revelations that 580 members of the House of Representatives have been receiving a substantial housing allowance of 50 million rupiah monthly since September 2024. This amount considerably overshadows the average citizen's earnings, further igniting frustrations amidst ongoing economic hardships.

As protesters attempted to approach the guarded Parliament, they were met with a barrage of tear gas. In retaliation, they hurled rocks and bottles, even setting fires under a nearby flyover. Security forces blocked key roads, intensifying traffic chaos, though no injuries were reported. The protests underscore growing concerns about corruption within Indonesia's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation

Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation

 Global
2
Haryana CM Announces Correction Portal for CET Exam Amid High Praise

Haryana CM Announces Correction Portal for CET Exam Amid High Praise

 India
3
Remembering Angela Mortimer Barrett: A Tennis Legacy

Remembering Angela Mortimer Barrett: A Tennis Legacy

 Global
4
Empowering Athletes: BSF's Command-Level Women's Sports Competition Kicks Off in Guwahati

Empowering Athletes: BSF's Command-Level Women's Sports Competition Kicks Of...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025