Tear Gas and Tensions: Protest Erupts Over Indonesia's Parliamentary Allowances

The Indonesian capital of Jakarta became a hotbed of protests as riot police clashed with stone-throwing students, enraged over extravagant allowances awarded to parliament members. The students were determined to reach Parliament to voice their dissent against lavish financial benefits granted to lawmakers.

The fury stemmed from revelations that 580 members of the House of Representatives have been receiving a substantial housing allowance of 50 million rupiah monthly since September 2024. This amount considerably overshadows the average citizen's earnings, further igniting frustrations amidst ongoing economic hardships.

As protesters attempted to approach the guarded Parliament, they were met with a barrage of tear gas. In retaliation, they hurled rocks and bottles, even setting fires under a nearby flyover. Security forces blocked key roads, intensifying traffic chaos, though no injuries were reported. The protests underscore growing concerns about corruption within Indonesia's political landscape.

