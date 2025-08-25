CPI(M) Assam Challenges NRC Delays and Aadhaar Suspension
The CPI(M) in Assam is urging the finalization of the National Register of Citizens before revising electoral rolls, criticizing delays and Aadhaar enrolment suspension for adults. Highlighting issues from a similar process in Bihar and challenging claims by the state government about citizenship and representation, it demands transparency and inclusive measures.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the Assam unit of the CPI(M) called for the finalization of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before undertaking a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.
The party criticized the state cabinet's proposal to halt Aadhaar card enrolment for individuals over 18 years from October, insisting that the chief minister's rationale—related to preventing foreigners from acquiring citizenship—lacks substance. Referring to the SIR in Bihar, the party contended that similar steps in Assam would risk omitting genuine voters.
CPI(M) state secretary Suprakash Talukdar spoke out against the delay in notifying the updated NRC, previously drafted in August 2019, suggesting it is vital for resolving Assam's citizenship issues and identifying illegal immigrants. The focus should be on accurately compiling the NRC before implementing the SIR, to prevent a flawed electoral roll.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NRC
- Assam
- CPI(M)
- Aadhaar
- electoral rolls
- citizenship
- CAA
- Suprakash Talukdar
- government
- UIDAI
ALSO READ
Goa Grants Citizenship to Third CAA Applicant: A 19-Year Journey
SC protects psephologist Sanjay Kumar in EC’s FIRs accusing him of spreading misinformation related to Maharashtra electoral rolls.
Cambodia's Controversial Citizenship Revocation Law
SC asks political parties to come forward, assist excluded voters from Bihar electoral rolls, register their claims.
SC Orders Online Claims for Bihar Electoral Rolls Amid Voter Exclusion Concerns