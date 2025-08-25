Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's Sudden Resignation

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot raises concerns regarding the unclear resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. He questions the government's explanation attributing it to health reasons, highlighting the unusual nature of his sudden departure and the lack of inquiries into Dhankhar's well-being.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a startling turn of events, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has voiced concerns over the ambiguous resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The lack of clarity from both government sources and Dhankhar himself has raised national alarm. Gehlot criticized the Union Home Minister's statement, attributing the resignation to health reasons, as a diversionary tactic from the core issue.

Gehlot highlighted the unprecedented nature of Dhankhar's resignation, emphasizing the abruptness of his departure from such a high constitutional role without any public clarification. He questioned the absence of ministerial inquiries into Dhankhar's condition, pointing out that no senior leaders had checked on him, thus misleading the public.

Expressing personal concern due to Dhankhar's roots in Rajasthan, Gehlot underscored the state's worry over his unexplained disappearance. He revealed that despite attempts by himself and other leaders, including Kapil Sibal, to contact Dhankhar, there was no response, urging the nation to be concerned about the situation.

