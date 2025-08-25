Polish Veto Threatens Ukraine's Starlink Connectivity Amid Aid Bill Dispute

Ukraine's access to the Starlink satellite internet service, crucial for maintaining military communications against Russian forces, is in jeopardy. This follows Polish President Karol Nawrocki's veto of a key refugee aid bill, igniting tensions over support for Ukrainian refugees.

Poland currently funds Starlink for Ukraine, but the veto means the legal basis for this support could cease by October 1 unless Polish parliament passes the president's alternative proposal. The move lays bare internal political strife, notably the clash between the government and head of state.

Nawrocki's defense of the veto is rooted in his 'Poles first' political stance, reminiscent of Trump-era policies, pushing to limit foreigner benefits. His proposal also includes criminal code amendments targeting the promotion of controversial historical figures, further straining Ukrainian-Polish relations.

