National Rally's Stance: No Confidence in Bayrou's Government

France's far-right National Rally, a major opposition party, has taken a definitive stance against the government led by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. The party's leader, Jordan Bardella, announced via social media that the RN will not support Bayrou in an upcoming parliamentary confidence vote scheduled for September 8.

Prime Minister Bayrou addressed reporters earlier, confirming his intention to call for a confidence vote. This move has been perceived as a pivotal moment for the current administration amidst mounting political pressure.

In his statement, Bardella was critical of the government's performance, asserting that its policies are detrimental to the welfare of the French population. The RN's refusal to back Bayrou underscores the growing political tension in France.

