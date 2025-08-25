Veto Crisis Threatens Ukraine's Starlink Internet Amid Refugee Aid Dispute

Ukraine's access to Starlink, a crucial satellite internet service provided by Elon Musk, may come to an abrupt halt. This potential disruption follows a significant political clash in Poland, where President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a refugee aid bill. This legislation provided the necessary legal framework for funding Ukraine's access to Starlink.

The veto reflects deeper political tensions and presents extensive challenges, not only in enabling robust internet connectivity for Ukraine amid ongoing conflict with Russia but also in managing aid and benefits for Ukrainian refugees residing in Poland. Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski warned that the absence of the bill could mean the termination of these services starting October 1.

Poland, traditionally a strong supporter of Ukraine since the Russian invasion, now faces internal debates over supporting the 1.5 million Ukrainians in the country. This development coupled with tensions over historical figures like Stepan Bandera further complicates the Polish-Ukrainian relationship, a nuanced issue that bears watching as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)