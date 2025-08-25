Trump Reacts to Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital

U.S. President Donald Trump, on Monday, addressed the media regarding an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza that claimed the lives of 20 individuals, among them five journalists. Trump stated he was unaware of the attack prior to its execution.

"I'm not happy about it. I don't want to see it," the President remarked during a press briefing at the White House. His comments reflected a clear discontent with the sequence of events.

While expressing disapproval over the incident, Trump underscored the necessity of putting an end to the ongoing conflict, labeling it a 'nightmare' that requires immediate resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)