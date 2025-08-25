High-Stakes Confidence Vote Looms for French PM Francois Bayrou

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is set to face a decisive confidence vote in parliament on September 8. The vote will determine the fate of his unpopular budgetary measures aimed at addressing France's significant public debt. Should Bayrou lose, his minority government risks falling.

Despite the risky nature of the confidence vote, Bayrou argued that inaction posed a greater threat due to France's mounting debt. The prime minister emphasized the importance of parliament's support for his 44 billion euro budget cuts, designed to curb the budget deficit, which reached 5.8% of GDP last year.

The confidence vote is critical as it follows anticipated opposition calls for a no-confidence motion concerning Bayrou's fiscal plans. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen and the Greens have expressed their intent to oppose, while the outcome may depend heavily on the stance of Socialist lawmakers, given the protests scheduled for September 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)