Trump Expresses Discontent Over Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital

President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure on Monday regarding an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital that resulted in at least 20 deaths, following a White House inquiry into the event.

The attack on Nasser hospital in the southern Gaza Strip included casualties among journalists from major outlets like Reuters and Al Jazeera. Trump stated his disapproval of the situation, emphasizing a need to end the ongoing violence.

The Israel Defense Forces acknowledged the strike and initiated an inquiry, while maintaining they do not intentionally target journalists. Journalist syndicates decried the attack as an assault on free media and urged international accountability.

