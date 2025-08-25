Left Menu

Trump Expresses Discontent Over Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital

President Donald Trump expressed displeasure with an Israeli hospital strike in Gaza that killed at least 20 people, including journalists. Israel's military is investigating the incident, while journalist organizations condemn the act as targeting the media and call for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:03 IST
Trump Expresses Discontent Over Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure on Monday regarding an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital that resulted in at least 20 deaths, following a White House inquiry into the event.

The attack on Nasser hospital in the southern Gaza Strip included casualties among journalists from major outlets like Reuters and Al Jazeera. Trump stated his disapproval of the situation, emphasizing a need to end the ongoing violence.

The Israel Defense Forces acknowledged the strike and initiated an inquiry, while maintaining they do not intentionally target journalists. Journalist syndicates decried the attack as an assault on free media and urged international accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

 Global
2
KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

 India
3
FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

 Global
4
Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoological Centre

Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoologica...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025