Uttarakhand Cabinet Reshuffle on the Horizon: Political Moves Ahead of 2027 Elections

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, is on the cusp of expanding his cabinet, a move heightened by recent vacancies and political speculations surrounding it. Sources affirm that discussions are ongoing, with a final decision pending approval from the party high command.

The speculation has sparked a flurry of activity among ruling MLAs, as they begin lobbying for positions. Especially active is Rajpur Road MLA Khajan Das, who met with CM Dhami to discuss potential appointments. Following Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal's resignation and Social Welfare Minister Chandan Ramdas's passing, five cabinet posts remain unfilled.

As the 2027 assembly elections loom, BJP state unit president Mahendra Bhatt indicates that now is an opportune moment for cabinet expansion. Dhami's potential trip to Delhi for consultations underscores the significant weight of this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)