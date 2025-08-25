Left Menu

Uttarakhand Cabinet Reshuffle on the Horizon: Political Moves Ahead of 2027 Elections

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is contemplating a cabinet expansion amid speculations. With five vacancies present due to recent resignations and a death, Dhami aims to fill these positions. The anticipated changes come amid political maneuvers ahead of the 2027 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:41 IST
Uttarakhand Cabinet Reshuffle on the Horizon: Political Moves Ahead of 2027 Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, is on the cusp of expanding his cabinet, a move heightened by recent vacancies and political speculations surrounding it. Sources affirm that discussions are ongoing, with a final decision pending approval from the party high command.

The speculation has sparked a flurry of activity among ruling MLAs, as they begin lobbying for positions. Especially active is Rajpur Road MLA Khajan Das, who met with CM Dhami to discuss potential appointments. Following Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal's resignation and Social Welfare Minister Chandan Ramdas's passing, five cabinet posts remain unfilled.

As the 2027 assembly elections loom, BJP state unit president Mahendra Bhatt indicates that now is an opportune moment for cabinet expansion. Dhami's potential trip to Delhi for consultations underscores the significant weight of this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

 Global
2
KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

 India
3
FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

 Global
4
Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoological Centre

Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoologica...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025