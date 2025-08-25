Left Menu

Trump Demands Magnets Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Amid escalating trade tensions, President Donald Trump insists that China should supply magnets to the U.S. or face a hefty 200% tariff. This comes as China includes rare earth materials and magnets in its list of restricted exports, responding to U.S. tariff hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:59 IST
Trump Demands Magnets Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Trump

In a bold statement on Monday, President Donald Trump declared that China must provide magnets to the United States, or the country will impose a 200% tariff. The demand is part of ongoing trade tensions between the two nations.

China's sensitivity over its rare earth supply chain has increased, leading to the inclusion of several rare earth elements and magnets in its export restrictions list as of April. This move was a strategic response to tariff increases by the United States.

These developments highlight the simmering economic tug-of-war over critical technologies and materials, with both superpowers competing for control and influence in global markets.

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025