RSS: The Foundation of Delhi's Future

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its discipline and service-mindedness, viewing these attributes as essential for societal advancement and the bright future of the national capital.

During her speech, Gupta acknowledged gaining valuable insights from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, whose simplicity and motivating thoughts have inspired her to work indefatigably for the nation.

Describing the RSS as the world's largest non-political organisation, she praised its tradition of values, dedication, and nationalism. Gupta noted that the Sangh's discipline and devotion serve as the foundational strength for society and Delhi's promising future.

(With inputs from agencies.)