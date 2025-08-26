Unprecedented Deportation Saga: Kilmar Abrego's Struggle Against Immigration Crackdown

Kilmar Abrego, thrust into the spotlight as a symbol of stringent immigration policies, confronts another deportation threat after his arrest by U.S. officers in Baltimore. Now, plans for his removal to Uganda raise significant legal questions and concerns about due process in handling immigration cases.

Abrego's legal team argues that the Trump administration is leveraging deportation threats as a tactic to secure a guilty plea on charges related to migrant transport. They emphasize the absence of due process and the unprecedented nature of sending him to a country with which he has no ties.

Judge Paula Xinis halted any immediate deportation proceedings until further reviews, questioning government assurances about Abrego's safety if deported. Abrego's case continues to draw attention to the broader implications of executive power and immigration policy under the Trump administration.

