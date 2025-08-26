Diplomatic Efforts to End Ukraine War Intensify

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a series of discussions with European counterparts on Monday, aiming to advance efforts to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to the U.S. State Department.

Rubio's discussions included talks with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, highlighting the collaborative international effort to resolve the conflict.

The talks are part of a broader strategy to facilitate diplomatic solutions and underscore the unified stance among Western nations, the State Department spokesperson indicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)