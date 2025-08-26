Left Menu

Trump's Unexpected Federal Reserve Board Shake-up

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the removal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from her board position, revealing the decision in a letter shared on social media. This move comes unexpectedly, raising questions about the motivations behind this significant change in the Federal Reserve's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2025 05:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 05:38 IST
Trump's Unexpected Federal Reserve Board Shake-up
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has been removed from her position on the board of directors. The decision was detailed in a letter from Trump, which he shared via his social media platforms.

The announcement has caught many by surprise, with speculation arising about the reasons behind this shake-up at one of the nation's key financial institutions. Lisa Cook's removal could indicate a shift in administration priorities regarding monetary policy and financial governance.

This decision is anticipated to have significant implications for the Federal Reserve's future actions and, potentially, the broader economic strategy of Trump's administration. Analysts and observers will be keenly watching the unfolding developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unexpected Game Delay: Hide and Seek at the U.S. Open

Unexpected Game Delay: Hide and Seek at the U.S. Open

 Global
2
Chaos and Charm: Navigating the US Open's Unique Atmosphere

Chaos and Charm: Navigating the US Open's Unique Atmosphere

 Global
3
ED Raids: AAP Cries Foul Over Probe on Saurabh Bharadwaj

ED Raids: AAP Cries Foul Over Probe on Saurabh Bharadwaj

 India
4
Stress Fracture Sidelines Rising Kiwi Bowler Will O'Rourke

Stress Fracture Sidelines Rising Kiwi Bowler Will O'Rourke

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025