Trump's Unexpected Federal Reserve Board Shake-up

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has been removed from her position on the board of directors. The decision was detailed in a letter from Trump, which he shared via his social media platforms.

The announcement has caught many by surprise, with speculation arising about the reasons behind this shake-up at one of the nation's key financial institutions. Lisa Cook's removal could indicate a shift in administration priorities regarding monetary policy and financial governance.

This decision is anticipated to have significant implications for the Federal Reserve's future actions and, potentially, the broader economic strategy of Trump's administration. Analysts and observers will be keenly watching the unfolding developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)