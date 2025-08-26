High-Stakes Trade Negotiations: Li Chenggang Heads to Washington

Senior Chinese negotiator Li Chenggang is set to visit Washington this week, marking a significant step in U.S.-China trade discussions, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Li, top aide to China's chief trade negotiator He Lifeng, plans to engage with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and senior Treasury officials. This visit underscores the ongoing high-stakes negotiations between the two economic powerhouses, as reported by individuals familiar with the discussions.

However, this report has not yet been independently verified by Reuters, leaving some details unconfirmed about the anticipated exchange.

