High-Stakes Trade Negotiations: Li Chenggang Heads to Washington
Senior Chinese negotiator Li Chenggang is visiting Washington for trade talks with U.S. officials. He will meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Treasury Department senior officials. The Wall Street Journal reported the planned talks, citing sources, though Reuters has not verified the report.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 05:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 05:53 IST
Senior Chinese negotiator Li Chenggang is set to visit Washington this week, marking a significant step in U.S.-China trade discussions, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Li, top aide to China's chief trade negotiator He Lifeng, plans to engage with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and senior Treasury officials. This visit underscores the ongoing high-stakes negotiations between the two economic powerhouses, as reported by individuals familiar with the discussions.
However, this report has not yet been independently verified by Reuters, leaving some details unconfirmed about the anticipated exchange.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Li Chenggang's Diplomatic Mission to Washington
Diplomatic Accord or Trade Tension: Trump and Lee's Washington Summit
Washington Deployment: Armed National Guard Troops Amidst Controversy
National Guard members who are on the streets in Washington for Trump's crackdown will soon be armed, military says, reports AP.
Escalation in Washington: National Guard to Carry Arms