Indonesia Erupts: Protests Against Lavish Lawmaker Allowances

In Jakarta, tension escalated as riot police and stone-throwing students clashed over parliamentary housing allowances. Thousands gathered near Parliament, demanding the cessation of what they see as exorbitant payments.

The uproar began following revelations that House members receive 50 million rupiah each month, a significant sum in a country grappling with economic challenges. This has sparked outrage among citizens, particularly students, who view the allowances as inequitable.

Security forces deployed tear gas to control the protestors, who retaliated with rocks and bottles. Roads leading to Parliament were severely congested due to the protest, with over 1,200 officers securing the area. The demonstration highlights the ongoing issues of corruption perceived within Indonesian governance.

