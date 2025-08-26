Political Powerhouses Unite for 'Vote Adhikar Yatra'
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other ministers join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, marking a show of political solidarity. Departing from Delhi, they plan to participate in the event, which is set to take place near Darbhanga.
Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, along with several cabinet members, is preparing to take part in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar on Tuesday.
Reddy and his deputy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, as well as other key ministers, have been stationed in Delhi before departing for the event, according to official sources.
The delegation is slated to join Gandhi's movement in proximity to Darbhanga, Bihar, highlighting a notable political gathering in the region.
