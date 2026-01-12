A Visionary Legacy: Telangana Man's Self-Crafted Tomb
Nakka Indrayya, an 80-year-old from Telangana, built his own grave, symbolizing a peaceful life lesson on the inevitability of death. Renowned for his generosity, Indrayya was admired in his village for his philanthropic acts and forward-thinking approach, leaving a prominent legacy for future generations to reflect upon.
Nakka Indrayya, an 80-year-old resident of Laxmipuram village in Telangana, peacefully passed away on January 11, leaving behind a unique legacy. Known for constructing his own grave to ease his children's burden of funeral plans, Indrayya drew national attention for this gesture rooted in serenity and acceptance.
Alongside his wife's grave, Indrayya's final resting site features an inscribed plaque dedicated to the eternal truths of life and death. His frequent visits to care for the site brought calm reflection as he maintained the surroundings and nurtured its tranquility.
Indrayya's elder brother, Nakka Bhumayya, highlighted his philanthropic spirit, noting his village-advancing endeavors including building a church and homes, and organizing family weddings. Indrayya's actions imparted a lasting lesson on wealth's transient nature, proving that true legacy resides in selfless giving.
