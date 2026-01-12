Left Menu

A Visionary Legacy: Telangana Man's Self-Crafted Tomb

Nakka Indrayya, an 80-year-old from Telangana, built his own grave, symbolizing a peaceful life lesson on the inevitability of death. Renowned for his generosity, Indrayya was admired in his village for his philanthropic acts and forward-thinking approach, leaving a prominent legacy for future generations to reflect upon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:32 IST
A Visionary Legacy: Telangana Man's Self-Crafted Tomb
  • Country:
  • India

Nakka Indrayya, an 80-year-old resident of Laxmipuram village in Telangana, peacefully passed away on January 11, leaving behind a unique legacy. Known for constructing his own grave to ease his children's burden of funeral plans, Indrayya drew national attention for this gesture rooted in serenity and acceptance.

Alongside his wife's grave, Indrayya's final resting site features an inscribed plaque dedicated to the eternal truths of life and death. His frequent visits to care for the site brought calm reflection as he maintained the surroundings and nurtured its tranquility.

Indrayya's elder brother, Nakka Bhumayya, highlighted his philanthropic spirit, noting his village-advancing endeavors including building a church and homes, and organizing family weddings. Indrayya's actions imparted a lasting lesson on wealth's transient nature, proving that true legacy resides in selfless giving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States
2
Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

 India
3
China and EU Reach Electric Vehicle Export Agreement

China and EU Reach Electric Vehicle Export Agreement

 Global
4
Grooming Future Leaders: IIT's New Training Initiative for Faculty

Grooming Future Leaders: IIT's New Training Initiative for Faculty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026