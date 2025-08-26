The Language Tug-of-War: Hindi's Rising Influence in Andhra Politics

In Andhra Pradesh, a region historically detached from the language conflicts that have stirred neighboring states, Hindi is now emerging as a topic of political discourse, propelled by influential leaders like Pawan Kalyan and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The push for Hindi, receiving mixed reactions, coincides with the TDP-led NDA government's attempts to align with the broader national political narrative. This focus contrasts with the YSRCP's previous emphasis on English, seen as pivotal for educational advancement.

Political analyst Anji Reddy asserts that Andhra's political landscape is unlikely to be swayed by language politics, citing the limited historical impact. Instead, the debates highlight broader strategies tied to national alliances and educational priorities, with some advocating for a dual emphasis on Hindi and English.

(With inputs from agencies.)