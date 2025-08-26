South Indian Showdown: The Vice-Presidential Election Battle

B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's vice-presidential candidate, engages in discussions with Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders, hoping to foster unity in the INDIA bloc. Arriving at the airport, he was warmly welcomed by party workers displaying flags.

Flanked by key Congress figures like UP Congress president Ajay Rai, Reddy received strong support in the lead-up to a joint press conference alongside Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. This comes as the electoral stage pits him directly against NDA's C P Radhakrishnan, setting a 'south versus south' theme for the vice-presidential race.

The contest, described as an ideological battle, assumes crunchiness with Reddy's background as a former Supreme Court judge known for significant verdicts. Despite a numbers game favoring the ruling NDA, the opposition emphasizes the symbolic weight, while both contenders bring rich academic-legal and political legacies from their southern origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)