South India Showdown: Reddy vs. Radhakrishnan in Vice Presidential Race

B Sudershan Reddy, opposition vice presidential candidate, engages with Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders. A prominent jurist and former Supreme Court judge, Reddy is set to contend against NDA's C P Radhakrishnan in the vice-presidential election, highlighted as a significant ideological battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:41 IST
B Sudershan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's vice-presidential candidate, has arrived to deliberate with Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders, two pivotal INDIA bloc constituents. The former Supreme Court judge was warmly received by enthusiastic party workers at the airport, brandishing flags symbolizing their political affiliations.

Key figures like UP Congress president Ajay Rai and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav are expected to join Reddy at a joint press conference, setting the stage for his contest against NDA's C P Radhakrishnan. Both candidates, hailing from southern India, underscore the unique 'south versus south' narrative of this election.

As the vice-presidential poll scheduled for September 9 draws near, Reddy's legal legacy, marked by critical judgments defending constitutional values, contrasts with Radhakrishnan's political career with the BJP. Despite the NDA's numerical advantage, the opposition frames this as an ideological confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

