French Finance Minister Remains Optimistic Amid Political Uncertainty

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard expressed his optimism on Tuesday regarding the stability of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's minority government. Despite prevailing uncertainties, Lombard stated he is "certainly not resigned" to the idea of the government collapsing next month.

Lombard's comments came during an interview with France Inter radio, where he emphasized the government's proactive approach in addressing political challenges. He remarked, "We are right in the thick of the battle," illustrating the administration's determination to maintain governance amidst turbulent times.

This insight from a senior finance official is pivotal as France navigates potential political disruptions, with Lombard serving as a key voice in ensuring economic and governmental stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)