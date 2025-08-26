Left Menu

Uganda's Controversial Deal with US: Deportees for Economic and Political Gains?

Opposition and critics in Uganda have expressed concerns about a controversial agreement with the US to receive deported migrants. The deal, lacking parliamentary approval, is seen as potentially bolstering President Museveni's authoritarian regime. The agreement's specifics and its benefits to Uganda remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:19 IST
  • Uganda

Ugandan opposition and critics are raising alarms over a recent agreement with the United States to accept deported migrants. The deal, reportedly struck without parliamentary approval, is accused of alleviating political pressure on President Yoweri Museveni's authoritarian government. Critics are questioning what Uganda receives in return.

The agreement comes in the wake of US sanctions on numerous Ugandan officials, including the parliamentary speaker, intensifying scrutiny on Museveni's administration. Despite limited details, Ugandan officials prefer deportees of African origin and reject individuals with criminal records.

Parliamentary critics argue the deal is driven by economic motives, despite Uganda's challenges in supporting refugees from neighboring conflicts. An El Salvadorian detainee, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, is currently considered for deportation. Ugandan negotiators reportedly directly engaged with Museveni amid speculations of potential trade opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

