Uganda's Controversial Deal with US: Deportees for Economic and Political Gains?

Ugandan opposition and critics are raising alarms over a recent agreement with the United States to accept deported migrants. The deal, reportedly struck without parliamentary approval, is accused of alleviating political pressure on President Yoweri Museveni's authoritarian government. Critics are questioning what Uganda receives in return.

The agreement comes in the wake of US sanctions on numerous Ugandan officials, including the parliamentary speaker, intensifying scrutiny on Museveni's administration. Despite limited details, Ugandan officials prefer deportees of African origin and reject individuals with criminal records.

Parliamentary critics argue the deal is driven by economic motives, despite Uganda's challenges in supporting refugees from neighboring conflicts. An El Salvadorian detainee, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, is currently considered for deportation. Ugandan negotiators reportedly directly engaged with Museveni amid speculations of potential trade opportunities.

