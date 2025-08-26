Inga Ruginiene: A New Era of Leadership in Lithuania

On Tuesday, Lithuania's parliament elected Inga Ruginiene as the nation's new prime minister, marking a significant leadership transition following the resignation of her predecessor, Gintautas Paluckas, amid multiple business-related investigations.

Inga Ruginiene, a previous leader of the labour union, was approved as the head of government with a decisive 78-35 vote. Aligned with the centre-left Social Democratic Party, Ruginiene previously served as minister for social affairs and labour. With broad support in parliament and a new coalition, she vows to restore political stability.

While Lithuanian foreign policy remains steady under President Gitanas Nauseda, one of Ukraine's strongest backers against Russian aggression, Ruginiene's appointment signals a commitment to maintaining the nation's strategic alliances within the EU and NATO. Her government will carry forth through the remainder of the current term.

(With inputs from agencies.)