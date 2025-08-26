Left Menu

Inga Ruginiene: A New Era of Leadership in Lithuania

Lithuania's parliament elects Inga Ruginiene, a former labour union leader, as the new prime minister. Her predecessor, Gintautas Paluckas, resigned amidst investigations into his business dealings. Ruginiene, a relative political newcomer, aims to restore stability with her centre-left coalition, maintaining Lithuania's foreign policy direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:33 IST
Inga Ruginiene: A New Era of Leadership in Lithuania
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

On Tuesday, Lithuania's parliament elected Inga Ruginiene as the nation's new prime minister, marking a significant leadership transition following the resignation of her predecessor, Gintautas Paluckas, amid multiple business-related investigations.

Inga Ruginiene, a previous leader of the labour union, was approved as the head of government with a decisive 78-35 vote. Aligned with the centre-left Social Democratic Party, Ruginiene previously served as minister for social affairs and labour. With broad support in parliament and a new coalition, she vows to restore political stability.

While Lithuanian foreign policy remains steady under President Gitanas Nauseda, one of Ukraine's strongest backers against Russian aggression, Ruginiene's appointment signals a commitment to maintaining the nation's strategic alliances within the EU and NATO. Her government will carry forth through the remainder of the current term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lebanon's Bold Move: New Plan to Disarm Hezbollah

Lebanon's Bold Move: New Plan to Disarm Hezbollah

 Global
2
Revolutionizing Agri-Lending: Perfios Partners with SatSure for Space-Driven Insights

Revolutionizing Agri-Lending: Perfios Partners with SatSure for Space-Driven...

 Global
3
KGMU Issues New Code of Conduct for Nurses

KGMU Issues New Code of Conduct for Nurses

 India
4
Rheinmetall Strengthens European Defense: Bulgarian Joint Venture Unveiled

Rheinmetall Strengthens European Defense: Bulgarian Joint Venture Unveiled

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025