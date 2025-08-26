Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress over 'Anti-Women' Remarks by Jitu Patwari

The BJP criticized Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari's comments on women consuming liquor, accusing the opposition of holding an anti-women stance. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi called it an insult to women and demanded an apology from Congress. He cited Congress's history of derogatory comments against women.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Madhya Pradesh Congress after its state president, Jitu Patwari, made remarks suggesting women in the region consume more liquor than others. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi condemned the statement, labeling it an 'anti-women' viewpoint.

Trivedi told reporters that Patwari's words not only insulted Madhya Pradesh's women but also reflected what he described as the 'petty and ugly mindset' of the Congress party. He demanded that the opposition offer a formal apology for the comments.

Trivedi further criticized the Congress's historical record concerning comments on women, citing previous incidents involving party leaders. He contrasted this with the BJP's initiatives for women's welfare, including job reservations and other schemes under the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

