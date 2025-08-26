Left Menu

Turbulent Times: Ruginiene's Ascent Amid Political Controversy

Lithuania's Social Affairs Minister, Inga Ruginiene, is moving closer to forming a new government amid political unrest. Parliament approved her candidacy despite protests against her proposed coalition with the controversial National Dawn party. Ruginiene aims to maintain Lithuania's defense spending and support for Ukraine.

In a significant political development, Lithuania's parliament has given the green light for Social Affairs Minister Inga Ruginiene to form a new cabinet. This move comes after the unexpected resignation of Gintautas Paluckas last month due to business controversies.

Ruginiene faces considerable public dissent, with around 2,000 demonstrators protesting her decision to include the contentious National Dawn party in her prospective coalition. Despite these challenges, she remains committed to continuing previous government policies, including robust defense spending and support for Ukraine.

Her coalition's legitimacy hangs in the balance as the president's approval is yet to come, and a second parliamentary vote is impending in September. In the meantime, the acting prime minister role is upheld by Finance Minister Rimantas Sadzius, while political tensions simmer over the inclusion of National Dawn's controversial figures.

