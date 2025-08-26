Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as BJP's Pradhan Demands Apology from Gandhi Siblings

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to apologize to Bihar's people for inviting Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to their political event. Pradhan criticized Reddy's past comments on Bihar's DNA and attacked the INDIA bloc for vote theft allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:57 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday demanded an apology from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' amid controversy.

At an event by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Pradhan criticized Reddy's derogatory comments about Bihar's DNA, stressing that the Gandhi siblings should apologize to Bihar's populace. Pradhan's demand aligns with his broader critique of the INDIA bloc and its vote theft rumors.

Citing previous remarks by Reddy labeling Bihar's DNA as inferior, Pradhan invoked the historical context of electoral misuse during RJD and Congress governance, challenging these parties to address allegations of booth capturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

