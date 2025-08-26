Left Menu

Farage's Immigration Gambit: Repealing Human Rights Laws for Mass Deportations

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, plans to repeal human rights laws to enable mass deportations of asylum seekers, citing national security threats. Reform UK, leading in polls, pressures PM Starmer as immigration becomes UK's top concern. The plan involves exiting international treaties and signing repatriation deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:17 IST
Farage's Immigration Gambit: Repealing Human Rights Laws for Mass Deportations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, has announced a bold plan to tackle immigration by repealing existing human rights laws. The strategy, aimed at facilitating mass deportations of asylum seekers, seeks to address what Farage describes as an 'invasion' threatening national security.

Reform UK, currently leading national opinion polls, intends to withdraw Britain from the European Convention on Human Rights. This move places immense pressure on Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as immigration surpasses the economy as the primary concern for British voters.

The proposed plan includes negotiating repatriation deals with countries like Afghanistan and Eritrea. Farage warns that without decisive action, public anger and the threat to public order could escalate, posing significant challenges for Starmer's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Unites to Secure Digital Defenses: The Delhi Cybersecurity Declaration

India Unites to Secure Digital Defenses: The Delhi Cybersecurity Declaration

 India
2
Assam's Tough Stance: Shoot-At-Sight Orders Continue in Dhubri During Durga Puja

Assam's Tough Stance: Shoot-At-Sight Orders Continue in Dhubri During Durga ...

 India
3
Casio Eyes Top Spot in India's Growing Watch Market

Casio Eyes Top Spot in India's Growing Watch Market

 India
4
Deluge of Diplomacy: The Flooding Threat Reigniting Indo-Pak Tensions

Deluge of Diplomacy: The Flooding Threat Reigniting Indo-Pak Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025