Farage's Immigration Gambit: Repealing Human Rights Laws for Mass Deportations

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, has announced a bold plan to tackle immigration by repealing existing human rights laws. The strategy, aimed at facilitating mass deportations of asylum seekers, seeks to address what Farage describes as an 'invasion' threatening national security.

Reform UK, currently leading national opinion polls, intends to withdraw Britain from the European Convention on Human Rights. This move places immense pressure on Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as immigration surpasses the economy as the primary concern for British voters.

The proposed plan includes negotiating repatriation deals with countries like Afghanistan and Eritrea. Farage warns that without decisive action, public anger and the threat to public order could escalate, posing significant challenges for Starmer's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)