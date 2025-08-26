Political Tensions Rise Amid Urea Shortage in Telangana

BRS leader K T Rama Rao has launched an attack on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his involvement in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

Rao claims that the CM and ministers are preoccupied with electoral activities, ignoring a severe urea shortage that plagues the state's farmers. Criticizing efforts prioritizing political alliances over local agricultural needs, Rao highlights that neither BJP nor Congress MPs have successfully intervened to address the urea crisis.

The political backdrop reveals that BJP and Congress won a significant chunk of parliamentary seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leaving BRS without a seat. Meanwhile, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi retained his seat, amplifying debates on national versus regional party priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)