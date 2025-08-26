Left Menu

Controversial Loan Approval for Struggling Rajgad Sugar Factory

The Maharashtra cabinet approved a Rs 409 crore loan for the Rajgad cooperative sugar factory, despite opposition from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The factory, linked to BJP leader Sangram Thopte, has struggled financially. The decision highlights ongoing political rivalries within the region, especially in the Pawar-Thopte dynamic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra cabinet has sanctioned a Rs 409 crore loan for the Rajgad cooperative sugar factory, a decision that has stirred political debates. The sugar factory is under the control of Sangram Thopte, a former Congress MLA who recently joined the BJP.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar voiced his opposition to this loan, questioning the facility's viability, pointing out its longstanding financial troubles despite past government interventions. The loan comes from the National Cooperative Development Corporation, backed by state government guarantees.

This decision illustrates the intricate political dynamics in the region, with the Thoptes and the Pawar family being traditional adversaries. However, recent political shifts, including Ajit Pawar's split from NCP, have altered alliances, influencing regional political strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

