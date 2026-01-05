Ajit Pawar Takes Stand Against Local Leadership in Pune Elections

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has explained his bold decision to contest against the Mahayuti alliance in the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. Pawar, who is aligned with Mahayuti at the state level, argues that poor local leadership is hindering Pune's development.

Pawar criticized the performance of local authorities, despite the Central and State governments furnishing substantial funds for development projects throughout Maharashtra. He stressed that while these projects are not stalled by the higher governments, the inefficiencies lie within municipal corporations that have remained unaltered for years.

Drawing a parallel to past situations, Pawar noted that separate alliance dynamics have existed before, citing instances during the UPA government's tenure. He emphasized unresolved issues such as traffic congestion and water scarcity, blaming the Pune Municipal Corporation for failing to address these despite the city's rapid growth. As the municipal elections approach, tensions between Ajit Pawar and BJP's Ravindra Chavan are escalating.

(With inputs from agencies.)