Ajit Pawar Criticizes Pune Leadership in Election Stand-off

Ajit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, has taken a firm stand against the local leadership in Pune as he justifies contesting the Pune Municipal Corporation elections under the banner of Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP). Pawar expressed frustration over the lack of implementation of development projects despite significant funding from both the central and state governments.

Pawar highlighted the persistent issues within Pune's municipal corporations, questioning their leadership's effectiveness over the years. He emphasized that the central and state authorities have provided sufficient funds for development, but progress remains elusive due to ineffective local governance. "The real issue lies with the local leadership," Pawar stated.

Reiterating historical instances where local elections were fought on specific regional issues, Pawar dismissed concerns about contesting separately from the Mahayuti alliance. Highlighting ongoing civic problems such as traffic congestion, water management, and insufficient amenities, he lambasted the Pune Municipal Corporation for declining standards. Amid rising political tensions, particularly with BJP's Ravindra Chavan, Pune's municipal elections are poised for a significant showdown on January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)