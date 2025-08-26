Left Menu

Delhi High Court Urges ECI to Address Election Symbol Plea

The Delhi High Court has instructed the Election Commission of India to review a political party's request for a common election symbol in the Bihar polls. The petitioner, Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh, claims a statutory right to contest elections and seeks prompt action on their application.

The Delhi High Court issued a directive to the Election Commission of India to assess a plea by the Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh for a common election symbol in the Bihar assembly elections. The ruling comes as Justice Mini Pushkarna responded to the party's petition.

Established in 1951 and renamed in 1979, the Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh has been actively participating in elections and has occasionally sought symbols from the ECI. Recently, they were assigned the 'sitar' symbol for the Andhra Pradesh elections.

The party claims its application for the Bihar elections symbol, submitted in June and followed by a reminder in July, remains unanswered by the ECI. The petitioner emphasizes their constitutional right to contest elections and seeks swift action to avoid losing electoral opportunities.

