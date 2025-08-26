Left Menu

Ukrainian-Qatar Defence Talks: Strengthening Partnership

Ukrainian officials, including President Zelenskiy's chief of staff and national security council chief, visited Qatar to meet with the country's defense minister. Discussions centered on shared security and defense interests, aiming to further enhance the bilateral partnership.

Kyiv | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:22 IST
  • Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic engagement, officials from Ukraine, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, are on an official visit to Qatar. They are accompanied by Kyiv's national security council chief to meet with Qatar's defense minister.

The talks, as reported by Yermak on social media platform X, focused primarily on exploring shared interests in the fields of security and defense.

Both nations are eager to build upon their existing relationship, seeking to further develop their strategic partnership amidst current global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

