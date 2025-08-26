Brazil's Leader Condemns U.S. Visa Revocation
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized the U.S. for revoking Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski's visa, describing it as an irresponsible action. Lula stated such decisions are unacceptable towards any Brazilian officials, including Supreme Court justices. The U.S. State Department has yet to comment.
- Brazil
In a stark statement, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his disapproval of the U.S.'s decision to revoke the visa of Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski.
President Lula criticized the move as an "irresponsible decision" and emphasized that such actions are intolerable, not just against Minister Lewandowski but also against Supreme Court justices or any Brazilian authority.
This development follows earlier visa restrictions by the U.S., while the State Department has not yet provided a response to these diplomatic tensions.
