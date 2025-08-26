Left Menu

Brazil's Leader Condemns U.S. Visa Revocation

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized the U.S. for revoking Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski's visa, describing it as an irresponsible action. Lula stated such decisions are unacceptable towards any Brazilian officials, including Supreme Court justices. The U.S. State Department has yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:26 IST
Brazil's Leader Condemns U.S. Visa Revocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a stark statement, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his disapproval of the U.S.'s decision to revoke the visa of Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski.

President Lula criticized the move as an "irresponsible decision" and emphasized that such actions are intolerable, not just against Minister Lewandowski but also against Supreme Court justices or any Brazilian authority.

This development follows earlier visa restrictions by the U.S., while the State Department has not yet provided a response to these diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lawyers' strike against Delhi LG's notification to continue for 5th day on Wednesday: Bar associations.

Lawyers' strike against Delhi LG's notification to continue for 5th day on W...

 India
2
Trump critic Bolton concerned by lack of Secret Service protection

Trump critic Bolton concerned by lack of Secret Service protection

 Global
3
Six persons sentenced to three years imprisonment in TN tiger poaching case

Six persons sentenced to three years imprisonment in TN tiger poaching case

 India
4
SEBI proposes relaxed norms for large IPOs, steps up crackdown on unregistered financial influencers

SEBI proposes relaxed norms for large IPOs, steps up crackdown on unregister...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025