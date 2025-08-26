Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Rally Cry: Accusations Against BJP

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at a rally in Madhubani, accused BJP of stealing votes, jobs, and citizenship, urging vigilance. She joined Rahul Gandhi in Bihar's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', countering Modi's claims that Congress would steal cattle by asserting BJP's alleged vote-stealing tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madhubani | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:35 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Rally Cry: Accusations Against BJP
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of stealing votes, jobs, and the very essence of citizenship. She urged the public to remain vigilant against such actions.

Addressing a rally in Madhubani, Priyanka joined her brother and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as part of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' currently underway in Bihar.

Priyanka alleged during the rally that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned during previous Lok Sabha elections that Congress leaders would steal cattle, it is the BJP engaging in what she described as 'vote chori'.

TRENDING

1
Lawyers' strike against Delhi LG's notification to continue for 5th day on Wednesday: Bar associations.

Lawyers' strike against Delhi LG's notification to continue for 5th day on W...

 India
2
Trump critic Bolton concerned by lack of Secret Service protection

Trump critic Bolton concerned by lack of Secret Service protection

 Global
3
Six persons sentenced to three years imprisonment in TN tiger poaching case

Six persons sentenced to three years imprisonment in TN tiger poaching case

 India
4
SEBI proposes relaxed norms for large IPOs, steps up crackdown on unregistered financial influencers

SEBI proposes relaxed norms for large IPOs, steps up crackdown on unregister...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025