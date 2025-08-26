Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Rally Cry: Accusations Against BJP

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of stealing votes, jobs, and the very essence of citizenship. She urged the public to remain vigilant against such actions.

Addressing a rally in Madhubani, Priyanka joined her brother and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as part of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' currently underway in Bihar.

Priyanka alleged during the rally that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned during previous Lok Sabha elections that Congress leaders would steal cattle, it is the BJP engaging in what she described as 'vote chori'.