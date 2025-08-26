Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Rally Cry: Accusations Against BJP
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at a rally in Madhubani, accused BJP of stealing votes, jobs, and citizenship, urging vigilance. She joined Rahul Gandhi in Bihar's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', countering Modi's claims that Congress would steal cattle by asserting BJP's alleged vote-stealing tactics.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of stealing votes, jobs, and the very essence of citizenship. She urged the public to remain vigilant against such actions.
Addressing a rally in Madhubani, Priyanka joined her brother and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as part of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' currently underway in Bihar.
Priyanka alleged during the rally that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned during previous Lok Sabha elections that Congress leaders would steal cattle, it is the BJP engaging in what she described as 'vote chori'.
ALSO READ
"Thief always remains silent when caught": Rahul Gandhi slams BJP
People must protect their right to vote to safeguard Constitution: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' as 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' Gains Traction in Bihar
Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft'
PM had said Cong leaders would steal your cattle; but BJP is indulging in ‘vote chori’, alleges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bihar rally.