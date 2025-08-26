Mizoram: Congress criticises ZPM for announcing candidate for Dampa bypoll

The opposition Congress in Mizoram on Tuesday criticised the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) for naming its candidate for the bypoll to the Dampa assembly constituency, the date of which is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

The ZPM on Monday named Mizo singer Vanlalsailova as the nominee for the bypoll to the Dampa seat, which has been lying vacant after MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo passed away on July 21.

In a statement, the Congress said that in the past, no political party in the state has announced the name of a candidate for a bypoll necessitated by the death of an incumbent legislator until the Election Commission announced the date, as a show of respect.

''When ZPM legislator from Tuirial constituency Andrew H Thangliana died in 2021, no party had announced names of their candidate till the announcement of the bypoll and then ZPM MLA and leader Lalduhoma was among those who vociferously praised the practice,'' the statement said.

''The ZPM shows dishonour to humanity by naming its candidate even before the Election Commission announces the bypoll schedule and before an obituary reference is made to the departed incumbent legislator in the assembly,'' it added.

Other political parties are yet to announce the names of their candidates for the bypoll.

Meanwhile, a training was held in Mamit district for eight sector officers as part of preparation for the bypoll to the Dampa seat, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)